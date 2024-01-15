Brian Callahan interviewing with Chargers and Panthers this week

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is one of the NFL’s hottest head-coaching candidates.

So far, Callahan has drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Chargers. Callahan has already interviewed with the Titans and Falcons.

Now, Callahan is set to interview with the Chargers on Tuesday and the Panthers on Thursday, according to NFL reporter Albert Breer.

Source: Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will interview for the Chargers job tomorrow and Panthers job on Thursday. He interviewed for the Titans and Falcons jobs already (on Friday and Saturday). — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2024

As of Monday, it does not appear Callahan is ‘the’ favorite for any job, as big names like Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh, and Ben Johnson are still on the market. Saying this, it only takes one team to believe, and there are currently six NFL teams looking for a new coach.

With so many teams already interested in Callahan, the Bengals need to prepare for life potentially without him.

If he does end up leaving, who would you like to see the Bengals hire as his replacement? Let us know in the comments section!