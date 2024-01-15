Steelers join Browns in getting bounced from playoffs; Mike Tomlin walks out of press conference

With the Cincinnati Bengals not qualifying for the postseason, schadenfreude is all Bengal fans have left. If you’re not familiar, the definition of schadenfreude is “pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.”

So far, Cincinnati fans have gotten to enjoy that for every AFC North team. All three division foes made it to mid-January, and two of them saw quick first-round exits.

The Cleveland Browns took a drubbing to the tune of 45-14 against the Houston Texans. The Joe Flacco magic wore off, and the NFL’s best defense got rocked by rookie CJ Stroud.

While it’s a minor miracle that Cleveland made the NFL Playoffs with a barrage of injuries and starting five(!) different quarterbacks this season, Bengals fans can breathe a sigh of relief that the Browns won’t hoist a Lombardi trophy this season after going all-in to win one with Deshaun Watson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept it closer against the Buffalo Bills, but Buffalo never felt out of control of the game Monday afternoon. Mason Rudolph did about as well as you could expect him to do, but his interception seemed to kill any momentum they may have had. Josh Allen and the Bills sent Pittsburgh home with a 31-17 loss.

After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin walked out on reporters when asked about having one year left on his contract.

#Steelers HC Mike Tomlin walked off the podium as a reporter started asking about his contract situation.



There's been a ton of speculation around the league whether Tomlin would leave Pittsburgh.



Here's the video of the ending:pic.twitter.com/wjO1jL14xG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2024

Next weekend, the Texans will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens, who had a first-round bye as the AFC’s top seed. Rooting against Baltimore comes naturally to us in Who Dey Nation, but the fun Houston squad led by Stroud and Nico Collins is a fun story to follow.

Who knows? Maybe they topple the Ravens, and Bengals fans can enjoy their division rivals going 0-3 in the playoffs.