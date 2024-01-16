Myles Murphy finishes rookie season with a promising stat

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t make the NFL Playoffs this season but still have things to be excited about going into the 2024 year.

For one, the Bengals finished the year with a winning record (9-8) without Joe Burrow for the backstretch of the season.

Two, Burrow will be back and ready to go for the season opener next season.

Three, first-round pick Myles Murphy finished his rookie season on a strong note.

Murphy started slow to kick off the season but seemed to get better each week as the year progressed.

According to the Bengals, Murphy even finished the 2023-24 season with the second-highest pressure rate of all rookies.

Murphy was stellar during his college career with the Clemson Tigers and has had a chance to learn from one of the best in the NFL, Trey Hendrickson.

Murphy will look to build on his productive rookie season next year as the Bengals look to bounce back, especially on the defensive side of the ball.