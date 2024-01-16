Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase aren’t fans of Cincinnati chili

I’ve lived in a bunch of places, but I was born and raised in Cincinnati. I came home after I got out of the military, and I still live here today. One thing I always found funny about Cincinnati, though, is how different it is from the neighboring area.

It doesn’t fit in the rest of Ohio at all. The whole state is flat, except for Cincinnati, which is all rolling hills down to the river. The rest of Ohio roots for Ohio State, and while there are Buckeye fans in Cincinnati, we have our very own power-five football and basketball team right here with the UC Bearcats.

To the west is Indiana, to the south is Kentucky, and just north of us, is the rest of Ohio, which might as well be another state. Cincinnati is like our own little republic.

Complete with our own cuisine!

If you’re from Cincinnati, you probably love Skyline Chili. I say probably, because I do know people who are from here that don’t like it, but it’s rare. It’s sweeter than it is spicy and it’s served over a bed of spaghetti and under a pound of bright orange cheese. There’s nothing like it anywhere else.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins don’t like it, something the best wide receiver duo in the NFL made very clear on SportsCenter.

“I’m just not really big on chili. I’m gonna have to pass on this one. Sorry, Cincy,” Chase said.

“I’m sorry Cincinnati, but listen, the cinnamon in the chili, I just can’t do it. I’m sorry,” Higgins added.

I get it. People not from here don’t typically like it. I love it because it’s in my DNA, but every person from outside the Sovereign State of Cincinnati that I introduced it to was immediately repulsed.

It’s okay that Ja’Marr and Tee don’t like Cincinnati-style chili.

Maybe they like Goetta!