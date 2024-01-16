How to watch the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs

The NFL Playoffs have reached the Divisional Round, regarded as one of the best sports weekends of the year.

Hopefully, it lives up to its billing after a Wild Card Weekend that featured mostly blowouts.

Of the six Wild Card games, only one was decided by single digits, as the other five were pretty much over when the fourth quarter began.

This week’s action will see the Super Bowl favorites make their 2024 playoff debuts.

In the AFC, the No. 1 Baltimore Ravens will look to keep their magical season going when they host Houston in what’s actually a Week 1 rematch from the regular season.

As for the NFC, the top-seeded 49ers are at home to host a Packers team fresh off the most shocking result of the playoffs thus far after dismantling the Cowboys in Dallas.

At this point, it would be a shocker if at least one of the Ravens/49ers weren’t in the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at how to watch and stream this week’s playoff action!

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

Saturday, January 20th

Sunday, January 21st

