Cincinnati Bengals set to become 2024 free agents

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to have 20 players become 2024 NFL free agents when the new league year begins on March 13th.

Among the most notable names set to become free agents include defensive tackle DJ Reader, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, and wide receivers Tee Higgins, Trenton Irwin, and Tyler Boyd.

Of course, the Bengals can re-sign or use the franchise tag on any of these guys before they hit free agency. But for now, below is a list of every Bengals player set to hit one of the three types of free agency, according to Over The Cap.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Tee Higgins

DJ Reader

Tyler Boyd

Trenton Irwin

Chidobe Awuzie

Jonah Williams

Markus Bailey

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Irv Smith Jr.

Josh Tupou

Max Scharping

Drew Sample

Trayveon Williams

AJ McCarron

Joe Bachie

Cody Ford

Restricted Free Agents

Tanner Hudson

Mitchell Wilcox

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

Jake Browning

Cal Adomitis

And here’s what to know for each free agent designation.

Unrestricted free agent: Players with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract: Free to negotiate and sign with any team.

Restricted free agent: Players with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. Restricted free agents may negotiate and sign with any team. However, their original team can offer them one of the various qualifying offers that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. If the tender is withdrawn by a team, the restricted free agent becomes an unrestricted free agent (go here for more info on tenders).

Exclusive rights free agent: Players with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If said player’s original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.