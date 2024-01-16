Who do you want to see win the Super Bowl?

Greetings Bengals fans!

It’s unfortunate that Cincinnati didn’t make it into the NFL Playoffs, but hey, at least the Browns and Steelers got bounced in the opening round.

With that in mind, of the eight remaining teams in the postseason, who are you rooting for to win it all?

Perhaps you’d like to see the Detroit Lions go on a championship run after never making a Super Bowl.

Or maybe you’d like to see the Houston Texans continue their magical season with the franchise’s first trip to the Super Bowl.

Let us know who you want to see win it all in the poll below!

