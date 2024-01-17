The longest-tenured offensive coordinator in the NFL now belongs to the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have quite a few roster holes going into the offseason, but the team could be looking at some coaching changes as well.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is currently the longest-tenured coach at his position in the NFL.

This comes following the New Orleans Saints’ dismissal of Pete Carmichael.

With the dismissal of Pete Carmichael in New Orleans, the longest tenured OC in the NFL is now the Bengals’ Brian Callahan.



He’s had that job for just 5 seasons.



So much turnover at the OC spot around the league. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2024

Callahan has spent the last five seasons with the Bengals and has worked side by side building a brand-new locker room with head coach Zac Taylor.

With the recent success of Cincinnati’s offense, Callahan is another attractive candidate for multiple head coaching positions.

It has already been announced that Callahan has interest from the Tennessee Titans, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers, so there’s a real chance he will become a head coach sooner rather than later.

It will be interesting to see if Callahan lands a head coaching job this offseason or if he will return to Cincinnati as the team looks for a special 2024 season.