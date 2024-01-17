Bengals News (1/17): Mike Tomlin plans to stick with Steelers

Mike Tomlin told players and coaches earlier today that he plans to coach them in 2024, sources told ESPN.



Another source told @JFowlerESPN Tomlin has given no indications of wanting to step away in recent weeks and he "just wants to coach football."https://t.co/02G2fPnsgG — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 16, 2024

By The Numbers: Bengals Chasing The Greats

3 _Touchdown passes Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow needs on Opening Day for 100 in his career. He'd be the eighth man to reach 100 by his 53rd start since the merger, ahead of Andrew Luck (97) and just behind Tony Romo and Justin Herbert (101) and Aaron Rodgers (103).

PFWA Names Hendrickson As Bengals' MVP for 2023

"Trey Hendrickson proved his immense value to the Bengals defense as one of the most reliable and dominant pass rushers in the NFL," said chapter vice president Mike Petraglia. "He recorded a career high in sacks despite often being the target of double teams and scheming to account for his explosiveness off the edge."

Bengals Rookies Have A Classy Season

If you view it as many do, that the first three rounds should yield starters, the rest rotational and special teams players, and that three impact players out of a class make it an excellent draft, these guys are on their way.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Coach Tem Lukabu to Interview for New England Patriots Defensive Coordinator Job

The Patriots will officially introduce Jerod Mayo as their head coach on Wednesday. Then, he'll interview Lukabu, who is currently serving as the Panthers outside linebackers coach, for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Bengals 2024 draft: Every player selected No. 18 since 2007

The Bengals head to that pick and overall draft with a variety of needs, though some of those will hinge on what they do at specific positions beforehand such as wide receiver (Tee Higgins), offensive tackle (Jonah Williams) and others.

New Moeller athletic director is former Bengals tight ends coach Jonathan Hayes

"As an athlete, a Moeller parent, and someone with a deep dedication to my faith, I couldn’t think of a better way to dedicate my talents than to work with student-athletes and live out Moeller’s Mission," Hayes said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the Moeller Family and continuing the winning tradition at Moeller."

State of the Cincinnati Bengals -- How Does Jake Browning's Success Change the Plan for Joe Burrow?

This will be the first in a series of articles looking at each position group and what it did well, what needs to change, which players are under contract, and which free agents are the most and least likely to be back with the team in 2024.

5 questions the Bengals need to answer this offseason

Jonah Williams might have been hesitant to say it’s the end of an era considering he doesn’t know his own future with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the five-year offensive tackle pointed out that players are always coming and going, so this next wave of change shouldn’t feel any different.