Saints request interview with Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher

As the 2023 season ended, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he expected his entire staff back next season, barring them getting promotions outside of the building.

That has looked like a possibility for offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who has interviewed for head coaching positions, but it looks like he isn’t the only offensive staff member of interest around the league.

Per Jonathan Jones of CBS, the New Orleans Saints have put in a request to interview Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher for their offensive coordinator position.

Last offseason, Pitcher spoke with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about their offensive coordinator position before taking a pay increase to stay in his current role.

Pitcher’s work with Joe Burrow is certainly something that can help his resume, but the surprising play of Jake Browning in Burrow’s absence could be something that other teams take interest in.

As of now, it is just a request with no interview imminent. We will update if a formal interview comes to light.