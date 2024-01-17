Titans schedule second interview with Brian Callahan

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has already interviewed with four of the eight teams that fired their head coaches this offseason.

According to the “rules” of teams interviewing coaching candidates, they have only been allowed to meet with these coaches virtually. That changes next week when they can get guys into the building to really pick their brains.

It appears first up for Callahan’s in-person interviews will be the Tennessee Titans.

Per source, the Titans have contacted Bengals OC Brian Callahan to schedule a second (and in-person) interview for their head coach position. Callahan did a virtual interview last week. In-person interviews can’t start til next week. Titans still wrapping up virtuals this week. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 17, 2024

Right now, no other second interviews have been announced for the Titans or Callahan, so it may be a sign of preference by both sides that they would like to make this happen. It is hard to say, though. Most of the time, either teams, coaches, or agents of the coaches are “leaking” these details, so secret interviews or unrecorded ones that are official are hard to hide. That isn’t to say it isn’t possible, however.

Callahan has also interviewed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers. Sometimes, these second interviews can turn into how teams treat a free agent’s visit, where they won’t want the candidate to leave the building without convincing them to take the deal. Sometimes at least one or both sides really want to get as many views of their options as possible.

It does sound like right now, Callahan could be the top option Tennessee has for coaches who are not currently still in the NFL Playoffs, and he may be the desired destination. We could hear he has other visits scheduled very soon as well. That’s the coaching carousel baby