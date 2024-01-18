NFL Legend Joe Theismann shares his thoughts on Joe Burrow injuries

For the second time in four seasons, Bengals QB Joe Burrow heads into the offseason rehabbing a season-ending injury.

In 2020, Burrow’s rookie season ended early with a knee injury, and they worked all offseason to get back on the field at the start of the new season.

Fast-forward to the 2023 season, and Burrow’s year came to a close early with a season-ending injury again.

One NFL legend spoke on Burrow’s injury woes.

Joe Theismann chatted with Bengals great Solomon Wilcots recently and offered up some thoughts on Burrow’s rotten injury luck.

“He (Burrow) has got to find a way to stay healthy, and sometimes it is just fluke injuries. In Joe’s case, there have been major injuries that have set him back. We have seen one* year of Joe Burrow in four years of him being in the league.”

Theismann went on to say, “I love his (Burrow’s) swagger, I love his talent, I love the way he leads, I love the way he plays the game.”

It is clear that Joe Burrow is a top quarterback in the NFL when healthy after leading the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship games.

Will the 2024-25 season be a bounce-back year after a season-ending injury for Burrow? History has shown that it will be if you look at the previous seasons.

Note: Joe Burrow has just one season in which he’s played every game (2022) but did essentially play in every game in 2021 before being a healthy scratch in the regular-season finale.