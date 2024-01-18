Bengals News (1/18): Chad Johnson still hates the Browns

Watch: Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Chad Johnson Destroys Browns Guitar

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson had some fun on the Inside The NFL set this week as he smashed a Browns guitar on the set. He pulled off the "heel" move as Browns fan and WWE wrestler Mike the Miz pleaded for him not to bust the strings. Check it out.

Callahan had a virtual interview with the Titans last week and is expected to go to Nashville for a second interview after the Divisional Round of the playoffs have concluded. NFL teams can't hold in person interviews until after the divisional round.

Aside from those four and Quinn, the Titans have also requested interviews with five others, a list that includes Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

With Brian Callahan receiving extensive HC interest, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher is also in the mix for at least one OC role. The Saints sent Pitcher an interview request for their play-calling post, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones tweets.

Pitcher has played a key role in developing Joe Burrow. He also helped guide Jake Browning to a 4-3 record and successful end of the year after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury.

Closing thoughts on every Bengals rookie from 2023

The Bengals wanted more high-end talent on defense, and supplemented those picks with explosive offensive playmakers later on. Once they began relying on the rookies more often, the results started to show up.

Dunkin' replaces Starbucks, Bengals Bar & Kitchen replaces Outback at CVG

Much of the replacements were scheduled to move in prior to 2020 but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remodeling and build-out of the new concepts are set to take place in the coming months, according to a CVG press release.

Top 5 Bengals free agents whose exits could hamstring Cincinnati in 2024 ft. Tee Higgins

The Bengals lost starting QB Joe Burrow midway through the year to a wrist injury, with Jake Browning taking the reins. They remained competitive as they have some elite players on both sides of the ball but may lose some in free agency.