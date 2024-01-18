The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Turning the Page

The Cincinnati Bengals are officially in “offseason mode”, as they look to rebound off of a disappointing 2023 campaign. It’s hard to believe that expectations will be anything short of a Super Bowl once again this year, but they’ll need to do some serious work to be top dogs in the AFC once again.

This week, John and Anthony give out some season awards, talk about the team’s biggest positions of need this offseason and go through a list of incoming rookies that intrigue them.

We’ll be getting started at the special time of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, so tune in how you can. If you can’t catch it live, listen to the show on your favorite streamer afterward!