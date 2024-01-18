Mark Andrews doesn’t blame Logan Wilson for injury

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson found himself at the center of controversy when the Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens on November 16th.

In the Thursday Night Football meeting, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was injured on a tackle by Wilson, and after some questionable reporting, Wilson was painted as some sort of villain.

Andrews has practiced in full this week as Baltimore prepares for the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round and spoke for the first time about the play that cost him the rest of his regular season.

“It kind of was just an unfortunate event,” Andrews said. “I’m just going to let everybody else do their thing. If they want to ban the tackle, fine. I’m going to go hard no matter what. I don’t blame the guy. He was just playing hard.”

The tackle he is referring to has been labeled the “hip drop” tackle and was at the forefront of discussions when Andrews got hurt and other players sustained injuries on similar plays. As the rule changes are proposed and the game continues to change, it looks like defenders may have yet another rule to abide by when trying to tackle a ball carrier.

Thankfully, Andrews seems to be recovering well and holds no ill will toward Wilson, but that certainly won’t quiet the noise around the type of hit we saw that night.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether or not Andrews will be active for the game this weekend.