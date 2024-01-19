Ja’Marr Chase calls for Bengals to re-sign Tee Higgins; hopes for a record-breaking 2024

Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are pieces the Cincinnati Bengals hope are long-term members of its wide receiver room, but both are in need of new contracts.

Chase has earned the right to be one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers, while Higgins is set to hit free agency in March.

The duo talked to Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report, and Chase made it clear that he wants to see Higgins re-signed this offseason.

“Who knows how that will unfold at the end of the day,” Chase told Bleacher Report when discussing his contract situation. “We have to worry about Tee this year too, make sure bro gets his money. And on the other hand, I gotta wait for other receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson to get paid, too.”

The Bengals will have the option to franchise tag Higgins, but that could lead to a contract holdout. Regardless, the hope from Higgins is that he’ll be back in the Queen City for next year and beyond.

“Them telling me that they want me to come back, man, it’s family. We’ve been playing together for three or four years now, and I personally would love to be back playing with those guys,” Higgins said. “It’s not in my hands now, but when the time comes and Cincinnati is there, that’s the number one option right now.”

Outside of landing a contract extension, Chase is also looking for a record-setting 2024 season.

He posted a career-high 100 passes for 1,216 yards in 2023 despite Burrow missing most of the season and battling his own injuries. However, he had a career single-season low seven touchdown passes.

The goal is to surpass TJ Houshmandzadeh’s 112 single-season reception team record.

“I want to get it my next year,” Chase told Bleacher Report. “I had the setbacks this year with my back and hip. So it set me back a game. I’m just getting myself ready for the next season and getting prepared for that.”

Hopefully, we’ll get to see that happen next season.