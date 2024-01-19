Daniel Jeremiah’s first mock draft has Bengals landing a big-time offensive tackle

The Cincinnati Bengals face a few big decisions this offseason, with one of them being the future of their offensive line.

After signing Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle, 2019 first round pick Jonah Williams requested a trade before finally arriving to play right tackle in the final year of his rookie contract.

Now, after a solid season, Williams could make good money on the free agent market. In all possibility, it could be enough money to bump him out of the range Cincinnati is willing to pay him. So what would the Bengals do?

If you ask Daniel Jeremiah, he thinks the Bengals tackle that in April. In his first 2024 mock draft, Jeremiah has the Bengals selecting University of Alabama Crimson Tide offensive tackle JC Latham with the 18th overall pick.

“The Bengals have to address the offensive line. Some evaluators have Latham as a lock to go in the top 10. If he’s still available at No. 18, it’ll be a desirable scenario for Cincinnati. He can slide in at right tackle,” Jeremiah said.

Latham has a lot of what you like in an offensive line prospect. He went to a program that stocks the NFL with stars on a yearly basis. Coincidentally, Williams came out of Alabama in 2019 when the Bengals selected him 11th overall.

With Brown in place, hitting on a first-round right tackle could give Cincinnati the bookend tackles they’ve been looking for since Andrew Whitworth left and, hopefully, keep Joe Burrow upright and healthy going forward.