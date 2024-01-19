Tyler Boyd talks about potentially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers

The NFL Playoffs are now at the Divisional Round, with several exciting matchups for fans this weekend. However, for the Cincinnati Bengals, it is full offseason mode as the front office starts to figure out what the roster could look like next season.

Two key wide receivers are scheduled to enter free agency in the coming weeks in Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. We have heard plenty about Higgins, but will Boyd make a return to the Queen City next season?

A return to the Steel City has been seen as a potential option for the Pittsburgh native this offseason. After talking with Dominic Campbell of Pittsburgh Sports Now, it seems like a very real option.

When Campbell asked about Boyd’s thoughts on joining the Steelers in free agency, here was his response:

“You never know. I love Coach Tomlin,” Boyd said. “He’s probably one of the realest dudes in the sport’s business. Obviously, I played at Pitt, and I had a lot of run-ins with him and talked to him just about football. His personality is more like a father figure. It’s a great connection, but who knows? Even if I don’t go after this year, I could do a one-year deal at the end of my career and maybe finish up, but who knows.”

Boyd is from nearby Clairton (PA) and played for the Pitt Panthers collegiately, where he set several program records before joining the Bengals as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. That’s where he’s been ever since, but there’s a real chance he’s with a new team next season.

If the Bengals and Boyd can’t come to an agreement for him to rejoin the talented receiver room, the franchise could face him in the black and yellow twice next season.