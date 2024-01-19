Marvin Lewis expected to be part of Raiders coaching staff

The NFL sounds like it will be welcoming Marvin Lewis back to its coaching ranks officially.

The Las Vegas Raiders officially made interim head coach Antonio Pierce their head coach, and he plans on bringing the former Cincinnati Bengals head coach onto his staff.

This, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

As Antonio Pierce hires staff in Las Vegas, one name expected to be there is former #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.



Pierce brought in Lewis -- who coached him in Washington -- to help him after getting the interim job. Now Lewis is expected to be on staff in a more formal capacity. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2024

We have yet to know where Lewis will be on the staff. Whether it is as an assistant or a more formal advisor. Lewis obviously has plenty of experience as a defensive coach, and his specialty was the linebacker position.

Lewis was the Bengals head coach from 2003 till the end of the 2018 season. Regardless of how his tenure ended, he was responsible for changing the entire culture of the Bengals. He updated many outdated procedures, which brought the team up to a modern standard.

Following his departure from Cincinnati, Lewis joined the Arizona State coaching staff, led by Herm Edwards. Lewis was eventually promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

The Bengals are set to host the Raiders in Cincinnati for the 2024 season. That would be the first time Lewis will return to what he always knew as Paul Brown Stadium on the opposing sideline. He should receive quite the warm welcome.