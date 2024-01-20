Should Bengals OL coach Frank Pollack return for the 2024 season?

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty to work on this offseason after just missing the NFL Playoffs.

Despite not making the postseason, the Bengals did finish the year with a winning record of 9-8.

One of the biggest concerns for fans going into the offseason is Frank Pollack and the offensive line.

The run game struggled big time while Joe Burrow was playing, then showed life every now and then during the games Browning started.

Despite the struggles up front for the run game, Joe Mixon finished the year with over 1,000 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, though he had just one game of 100 yards, and that was in the finale when Cleveland rested its best players.

There were times throughout the season when the Bengals run game was nonexistent and forced Burrow/Browning to throw more than needed.

If you turned on the film there were times the Bengals offensive line seemed confused when running the football...

When I say they don't execute as run blockers well enough. These are VETERANS. pic.twitter.com/dBu0PifeRJ — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 27, 2023

As for pass blocking, the Bengals surrendered 50 sacks across 17 games, tied for the seventh most in the NFL, and an average of 2.9 per game. Burrow was sacked 3+ times in five of his 10 starts, and he was sacked twice in the first half alone at Baltimore before suffering his season-ending wrist injury after taking four sacks the previous week vs. Houston.

There are several sides to this argument... Is Frank Pollack not preparing his guys properly? Is Zac Taylor not giving the offensive line a chance to get comfortable? Or is Burrow holding the ball too long?

What do you think? Should Frank Pollack return for the 2024 season?

For what it’s worth, Taylor said he plans to have his entire staff back for 2024, but should there be a new OL coach?

