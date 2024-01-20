PFF believes Bengals need to pursue big-name TE in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals went into the 2023 season with a questionable tight end room.

Travis Hudson and Drew Sample played well throughout the season, while Irv Smith Jr. was a disappointment.

The four remaining teams in the AFC playoff picture have big names at the tight end position.

The Chiefs have Travis Kelce, the Bills have Dawson Knox/Dalton Kincaid, the Ravens have Mark Andrews, and the Texans have Dalton Schultz.

According to PFF’s Gordon McGuinness, the Bengals need to bring in a talented tight end during free agency this offseason, and Schultz would make a lot of sense.

“The Bengals could lose both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, who combined to see 165 targets in 2023, this offseason. Young receivers Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones could step up in their places, but the Bengals adding a talented receiving tight end could help them win in the middle of the field. Schultz proved himself to be a reliable target for the Texans this year, earning a 72.2 PFF receiving grade through the wild-card round.”

Schultz would be a great addition to the Bengals’ tight end room and could be a key piece for the team as Burrow and company look for a bounce-back season.

What say you, Bengals fans? Should the team pursue Dalton Schultz? Let us know in the comments section!