Bengals News (1/20): What derailed Bengals in 2023?

Joe Burrow injury, secondary attrition derailed Bengals

The impact of losing Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell was felt months before Joe Burrow signed his $275 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bates signed a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons worth $64 million. Bell signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers worth $22.5 million.

Bengals Men Of The Year Ken Anderson And Ted Karras Line Up Under Center For A Big Community Push

But Anderson and Karras nosed the ball a lot closer than that this week when they unveiled their version of Philly's Brotherly Shove. The Ken Anderson Alliance has joined Karras' The Cincy Hat project with the goal of building independent living facilities for adults with developmental disabilities in Cincinnati.

Report: Former Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis 'Expected' to Join Las Vegas Raiders Coaching Staff

Lewis was the Bengals head coach from 2003-2018 and led the team to to five consecutive playoffs appearances (seven overall). Lewis will face the Bengals in Cincinnati next season if he joins the Raiders' staff.

New mock draft shows Bengals could get stuck in run on OL

That’s a common thought that has shown up a lot in mock drafts already. A new one, though, shows the Bengals could have some problems getting the guy they prefer in the offensive trenches.

Former Bengals head coach reportedly headed back to NFL

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports that Lewis, who helped Antonio Pierce while the latter was interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to be on Pierce's staff in a formal capacity. Per the Associated Press, Pierce will be named the permanent head coach of the franchise.

Bengals: Joe Theismann expresses concern over Joe Burrow's injury history - A to Z Sports

It's true that Burrow's career thus far has been sandwiched between two season-ending injuries, but Theismann incorrectly stated Burrow has only played one full season. He was healthy for all of 2021 (the year the Bengals went to the Super Bowl!) and did not play in the regular season finale along with many other starters on that roster due to their playoff seed being finalized the week prior.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Lands Big-Baller Status With Purchase of $7.5M Cincinnati Home

While there aren’t any photos of Burrow’s new residence on this land or the rooms inside, there are some pics of lovely exteriors on this pretty parcel. They show a spot that offers plenty of space for new buildings on the land and other improvements.

Cincinnati Bengals 5-round mock draft: Georgia's Amarius Mims will help protect Joe Burrow

Round 2 Pick 49: TE Ja'Tavion Sanfers, Texas: Just because they will likely miss out on Brock Bowers doesn’t mean the tight end draft dream is dead. Sanders recorded 76.1 and 78.9 PFF receiving grades in each of the last two years, with 38 explosive plays of 15 yards or more.

‘I know the script’: Chad Johnson predicts Bengals championship in 2024

Johnson was at the 53rd-annual Roger Bacon Sports Stag where he received the Tom Roebel Good Fellowship Award. Not only was the former wide receiver there for the event, but he also shared his thoughts on the Bengals. “I know the script for the NFL next year. We’re going to the Super Bowl. What school did Joe Burrow go to? LSU. Where’s the Super Bowl next year? New Orleans. That’s it,” Johnson said.

Bengals Reacts

For this week’s Bengals Reacts, 54% of fans said they want to see the Detroit Lions win Super Bowl LVIII.