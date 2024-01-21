Brian Callahan set to have second interviews with Falcons, Titans, and Panthers

Some fans of the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t too worried about losing offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, but NFL teams are certainly targeting him as one of the best head coaching candidates available.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero just revealed that Callahan is a hot commodity, as the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons are all looking to bring him in for a second interview.

#Bengals OC Brian Callahan is emerging as a hot head coaching candidate: The #Titans, #Panthers and #Falcons all plan to bring him in for a second interview this week, per sources.



More on Callahan from my feature last year:pic.twitter.com/xiTETEbp3o — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2024

With three serious opportunities on the table, it is likely that Callahan will end up with an offer to become a head coach for the first time in his career.

Working in Callahan’s favor is the high praise he has received from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who gives his offensive coordinator a bit of credit for just about everything that goes right on offense.

Here’s what Taylor said just a few days ago:

[Callahan] coordinates everything have to do with [the offense]. He establishes the whole structure of our offense. On game day, he and I are in constant communication. That is calling plays. That is establishing an offense. He has helped develop every position we have.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on why offensive Brian Callahan should (and is) getting interviews as a head coach this offseason. pic.twitter.com/GXKHbb8HsI — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 18, 2024

So how does all this make Bengals fans feel? Let us know where you’d like to see him coach in 2024!