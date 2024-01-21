 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brian Callahan set to have second interviews with Falcons, Titans, and Panthers

The Bengals offensive coordinator is inching toward leaving Cincinnati for a bigger opportunity.

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp The Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports

Some fans of the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t too worried about losing offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, but NFL teams are certainly targeting him as one of the best head coaching candidates available.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero just revealed that Callahan is a hot commodity, as the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, and Atlanta Falcons are all looking to bring him in for a second interview.

With three serious opportunities on the table, it is likely that Callahan will end up with an offer to become a head coach for the first time in his career.

Working in Callahan’s favor is the high praise he has received from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who gives his offensive coordinator a bit of credit for just about everything that goes right on offense.

Here’s what Taylor said just a few days ago:

[Callahan] coordinates everything have to do with [the offense]. He establishes the whole structure of our offense. On game day, he and I are in constant communication. That is calling plays. That is establishing an offense. He has helped develop every position we have.

So how does all this make Bengals fans feel? Let us know where you’d like to see him coach in 2024!

Poll

Where would you like to see Brian Callahan end up?

view results
  • 33%
    Tennessee Titans
    (18 votes)
  • 11%
    Atlanta Falcons
    (6 votes)
  • 35%
    Carolina Panthers
    (19 votes)
  • 18%
    Cincinnati Bengals
    (10 votes)
  • 1%
    Other (share in comments)
    (1 vote)
54 votes total Vote Now

