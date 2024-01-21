Bengals open up tied for the 5th-best 2025 Super Bowl odds

The Cincinnati Bengals missed the 2024 NFL Playoffs while every other team in the division got in. That was a brutal reality for Cincinnati.

However, hope is not lost, and superstar quarterback Joe Burrow, who went down against the Ravens on Thursday Night Football earlier in the year with a season-ending injury, will be back in action hopefully as soon as training camp.

Since the drafting of Burrow, the Bengals have been a perennial Super Bowl contender, reaching the main event in his second season. Next year, Burrow will enter his fifth season in the league and already have two AFC Championship Games under his belt.

Bet on the NFL at DraftKings.

That said, with Burrow, anything is possible, which is why the Bengals, despite going 9-8 and struggling down the stretch of this past season, are still a top contender and should be well into the future with Burrow locked up for several more seasons.

The Super Bowl odds for 2025 are up at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Bengals sit tied for 5th with the Detroit Lions, who are still alive in the current playoffs.

Cincinnati and Detroit are tied at +1200, meaning a $100 wager on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl would net $1,200 for a total payout of $1,300. The 49ers lead the charge at +550 with the Bills having the best odds in the AFC at +850.

As for the rest of the AFC North, the Ravens are at +950, with the Browns at +3500 and the Steelers at +7500. With so many moving pieces this offseason, expect these odds to fluctuate as free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft take place.