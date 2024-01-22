Bengals (1/22): Bill Callahan could leave the AFC North with Brian Callahan

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle DJ Reader Impressed By Baker Mayfield's Playoff Performance Against Detroit Lions

Mayfield has completed 20-of-31 passes for 265 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The Buccaneers currently trail the Lions 31-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Browns could soon be losing offensive line coach Bill Callahan - A to Z Sports

Bill Callahan is known by most as the best offensive line coach in the NFL. He very well could have a rare opportunity coming up to be an assistant on his son’s staff if or when he is named a head coach somewhere.

Bengals must invest heavily in TE this offseason

In the Wild Card Round, David Njoku had seven catches for 93 yards, Travis Kelce seven for 71, Dalton Kincaid three for 59 and a score and Dalton Kincaid eight for 89. In the divisional as of right now, George Kittle had four for 81 and a score.

Cincinnati Bengals Select SEC Offensive Tackle JC Latham in NFL.com's 2024 Mock Draft

"The Bengals have to address the offensive line," Jeremiah wrote. "Some evaluators have Latham as a lock to go in the top 10. If he's still available at No. 18, it'll be a desirable scenario for Cincinnati. He can slide in at right tackle."

Bengals Rumors: 78-Game Starter Profiles as Likely Cut Candidate

Having said that, the Bengals have a very key free agent to retain in wide receiver Tee Higgins, and another to discuss an extension with in fellow wideout Ja’Marr Chase. Not to mention potential openings at right tackle (Jonah Williams), cornerback (Chidobe Awuzie) and interior defensive line (D.J. Reader).

Bengals OC Brian Callahan set for second interviews with multiple teams - A to Z Sports

Which team is the most likely to offer Callahan? ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano called his shot last week and predicted the Bengals' OC of the past five years will land the Carolina job. Graziano mentioned "it has been thought for a while" that Callahan is the top choice for the Panthers, who should be desperate to hire the right coach to properly develop quarterback Bryce Young.