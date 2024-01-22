Brian Callahan set to become Titans head coach, per report

It’s finally happening. Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will become an NFL head coach.

After several years of being a head-coaching candidate, Callahan is reportedly set to become the Tennessee Titans’ head coach.

This, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Callahan first joined the Bengals as the team’s OC when Zac Taylor was hired in 2019 and has remained in that position ever since. Though he’s not the primary play-caller, Callahan was instrumental in helping mold quarterback Joe Burrow into a top-five NFL quarterback and, at the time of his extension in September of 2023, the richest QB in NFL history.

Under Callahan’s watch, the Bengals won their first playoff game in over three decades, made back-to-back AFC Championships, and appeared in just the third Super Bowl in franchise history.

Even when Burrow was lost for the season this past November, Callahan’s offense still put up big numbers with former undrafted free agent Jake Browning under center. That likely helped sell NFL teams on Callahan’s abilities when many wondered if he was simply a byproduct of Burrow’s greatness.

With that, the Bengals will be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. The early favorite to get that job is quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, so long as he doesn’t opt to join Callahan in Tennessee. Unless there’s a surprising development, expect Pitcher to get the nod, perhaps as soon as this week.

Best of luck to Coach Callahan in the Music City!

