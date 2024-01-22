 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter reactions to Bengals losing Brian Callahan to Titans

Thanks for the memories, Coach.

By Nathan Beighle
The Cincinnati Bengals have lost Brian Callahan, who will become the next head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

With both Bengals coordinators being up for head-coaching positions last offseason, it really isn’t a shocker that one of them was finally nabbed by an opponent.

Callahan will join the likes of a young Will Levis in Nashville, looking to bring back glory to a team that finished atop the AFC in the regular season in 2021.

Tennessee has a plethora of young playmakers to go along with the seventh-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Titans let go of Mike Vrabel a few weeks ago, which was a relatively surprising move despite Tennessee’s struggles throughout the regular season.

Callahan doesn’t have any head-coaching experience, but before he was with the Bengals, he served as the quarterbacks coach for both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions. So, he has at least seen many different schemes and offenses.

That said, Callahan will be missed. Let’s see how Twitter/X reacted to the news on Dan Pitcher Brian Callahan.

