Twitter reactions to Bengals losing Brian Callahan to Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost Brian Callahan, who will become the next head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

With both Bengals coordinators being up for head-coaching positions last offseason, it really isn’t a shocker that one of them was finally nabbed by an opponent.

Callahan will join the likes of a young Will Levis in Nashville, looking to bring back glory to a team that finished atop the AFC in the regular season in 2021.

Tennessee has a plethora of young playmakers to go along with the seventh-overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Titans let go of Mike Vrabel a few weeks ago, which was a relatively surprising move despite Tennessee’s struggles throughout the regular season.

Callahan doesn’t have any head-coaching experience, but before he was with the Bengals, he served as the quarterbacks coach for both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions. So, he has at least seen many different schemes and offenses.

That said, Callahan will be missed. Let’s see how Twitter/X reacted to the news on Dan Pitcher Brian Callahan.

Why does every major sports outlet not know what Brian Callahan looks like? And when you Google Image search “Brian Callahan,” is it just pictures of Dan Pitcher? pic.twitter.com/sCKpUfPnn9 — Kevin (@KevinMcCune) January 23, 2024

So, with Brian Callahan leaving for Tennessee, do we hope the @Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to OC and Brad Kragthorpe to QB coach? #Bengals — Erik (@egveitikkje) January 23, 2024

One of the most enjoyable episodes of HTPG was the Two-on-Two with Zac Taylor and Brian Callahan back in June of 2022.



Was fabulous as a way to learn more about Callahan, his personality and his relationship with Taylor in this setting. https://t.co/MgjiaGRNJB — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 23, 2024

The Titans are working on a deal to make Bengals OC Brian Callahan their new head coach, sources confirm. We mentioned in @theMMQB Takeaways this morning (https://t.co/NcewpEgi5d) how his name had heated up.



Here’s what Bengals HC Zac Taylor said about him via text yesterday … pic.twitter.com/0ZQeI4i6eX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 23, 2024

This is gonna get talked about down in tennessee until tee gets the tag. Then it’s gonna be if they’ll offer a pick or two. https://t.co/NtHWaoR6Le — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) January 23, 2024

Brian Callahan's four NFL coaching stops set up well for Will Levis. Callahan's QB history:



Joe Burrow

Derek Carr

Matthew Stafford

Peyton Manning



Still only 39, Callahan becomes the sixth youngest active NFL head coach. Titans get a great person & offensive mind. pic.twitter.com/GgTTL8v483 — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) January 23, 2024

Hard to tell if a coordinator will be good as a head coach but I feel like Brian Callahan has shown an ability to adapt an offense to best fit the current skillset of his players while also problem solving the defensive answers that he has faced.



Now go steal Bill from CLE. — mike (@bengals_sans) January 23, 2024

Brian Callahan is a really solid hire.



He can bring his dad Bill over from Cleveland to coach the offensive line.



He has the ties to reel Tee Higgins in.



This feels like the best fit for the #Titans. — Bryan Jones (@bryanjj0nes) January 23, 2024

Good for Brian Callahan tbh. He deserves the opportunity to be a HC in this league. — Elly De La Cruise ship (@EllyDeLaCruise) January 23, 2024

Call me a casual but I never heard of Brian Callahan until this coaching cycle — Mr. Chicken aka Cabernet Papi (@5on_it) January 23, 2024

Good for Brian Callahan. Interested to see if the new OC will install a more balanced run/pass offense. — Andrew (@WhoDeyDad_) January 23, 2024

Everyone: The Titans is one of the worst jobs in the market.

Brian Callahan: Signs with Titans with several other teams interested. — Kaleb Searle (@kaleb_searle) January 23, 2024

#Bengals. Glad for Brian Callahan. Good luck! — Niedog1962 (@niedog1962) January 23, 2024

I really like the hire.



Brian Callahan was not as appealing to some as Bobby Slowik or Ben Johnson.



But an innovative offensive mind is exactly what this team needed. — Tucker Harlin (@TuckerHarlin) January 23, 2024

5 things to know about Brian Callahan to Tennessee Titans, from Bengals' perspective https://t.co/P4HXWG5gpl — Enquirer Sports (@ENQSports) January 23, 2024

Zac Taylor now must find a new OC. Brian Callahan hired as new HC of Titans. Dan Pitcher is natural choice but he could leave for Raiders with Marvin Lewis now on Antonio Pierce’s staff at Vegas. Lewis gave Pitcher his first gig in 2016. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 23, 2024

Here's what Joe Burrow said about Dan Pitcher last year ahead of the AFC Championship Game⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YSilZJRvhx — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 23, 2024

I think Brian Callahan is one of the most thoughtful guys I've interviewed over the past few years and an underrated force in Burrow's development. Burrow always has the right answer for defenses but Callahan helped give him a lot of offensive options. Also: Big, big F1 fan. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 23, 2024

I don’t think CBS did a single game without putting the coordinator cam on him after this. https://t.co/08hib9ldpM — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 23, 2024

