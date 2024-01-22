Dan Pitcher should be the new Bengals OC, but he’s still interviewing with other teams

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the market for a new offensive coordinator now that Brian Callahan is becoming the Tennessee Titans head coach.

While the Bengals are certainly losing a promising assistant, it shouldn’t take much time to find his replacement, as he’s probably already on staff in the form of quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

Back when the 2023 NFL coaching cycle first began, Callahan received several NFL head-coaching interviews, while Pitcher was someone other teams were interested in hiring as their offensive coordinator.

However, the Bengals signed Pitcher to a lucrative extension, likely to keep him as an in-house candidate to be the next OC knowing that Callahan was going to be a head coach very soon.

Soon finally happened Monday when news broke that the Titans were hiring Callahan, leaving the Bengals in search of his replacement.

While Pitcher should be seen as the favorite to be the team’s next OC, he ‘currently’ still has interviews scheduled with the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints for the same position.

The #Bengals have an in-house replacement for Callahan as OC in QBs coach Dan Pitcher, but he has a full docket of OC interviews this week. Sources say he has a zoom with the #Patriots tomorrow, then flies to Las Vegas for the #Raiders at night. He has the #Saints on Thursday. https://t.co/UKJ7BnPIxb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024

Saying this, I think there’s a real shot one or all of those are canceled if the Bengals decide he’s their replacement, a decision that may have already been made by the front office.

Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016 and worked as the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2020. He previously worked as a scout for the Indianapolis Colts and was the wide receivers coach for Division III State University of New York at Cortland.