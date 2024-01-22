Callahan to Titans means all NFL teams have changed offensive coordinators since 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals have lost offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who has reportedly taken the head coaching job with the Tennessee Titans.

Callahan helped shape the Bengals’ offense to what we’ve seen in their recent success.

Now that Callahan has moved on, the Bengals will become the 32nd team in the NFL to switch offensive coordinators since 2022.

With the Bengals needing to replace Callahan, this means that EVERY TEAM in the NFL has changed their OC since the 2022 offseason https://t.co/1RwK9mXjUL — Tyler DeSena (@DeSenaSports) January 23, 2024

In an offensive-driven league, teams want to figure out their offense, and fast. That means coordinators don’t get as much of a pass as they have in the past. Teams are quicker to promote assistants in season, fire coordinators in the offseason, and try to find the next superstar.

Of course, when they find one, he normally moves on to become a head coach, leading to more turnover.

The Bengals may look in-house to replace Callahan. Last offseason, quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher got a raise after getting a look for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator job. Pitcher, however, isn’t a lock to stay in Cincinnati either. He has had conversations with teams around the NFL to become a coordinator elsewhere.

As the NFL evolves, turnover is a natural result of that. Now we have seen 32 teams replace their offensive coordinators in a matter of two years.