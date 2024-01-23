Tee Higgins at the top of PFF’s free agent WR list

A massive offseason has started for the Cincinnati Bengals as the team's season came to a close against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals have numerous guys set to hit free agency this offseason, and PFF ranks one of them at the top of their list.

Tee Higgins ranks number one in PFF’s wide receiver free agency list, stating, “Injuries hampered almost the entire 2023 season for Higgins after his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2022 with a receiving grade above 75.0. A franchise tag already seemed likely heading into this season, and with little new data to impact the negotiation either way, that seems inevitable. The field-stretching, jump-ball receiver should have the chance to bounce back in 2024 along with the entire Bengals team following a disappointing campaign.”

Higgins has been one of the best in the NFL with the Bengals and deserves the respect he is getting this offseason.

The list behind Higgins then goes as:

2. Michael Pittman Jr.

3. Mike Evans

4. Marquise Brown

5. Calvin Ridley

The Bengals have the option to franchise tag Higgins this offseason... I am sure I can speak for all Bengals fans hoping to see number five back in Cincinnati next season.