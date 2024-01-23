Pro Football Writers Association names Trey Hendrickson to 2023 All-NFL Team

Trey Hendrickson put together an outstanding season for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023-24.

Hendrickson lined up for 742 defensive snaps this season, which was the most in his career. He also added 79 pressures in those snaps which was the second most of his career behind his 87 pressures in 2021.

On top of that, Hendrickson was tied for second in the NFL this season with 17.5 sacks, which was also a career-high. All of this earned him an outstanding 82.3 Pro Football Focus grade, the second highest of his seven-year NFL career. His 90.7 PFF pass-rushing grade was the sixth highest among all edge defenders.

After his outstanding season, the Pro Football Writers Association has named Hendrickson to its 2023 All-NFL team. He was previously named the Bengals’ MVP of this season by the Cincinnati chapter of the PFWA.

A well-deserved honor for Hendrickson after the season he just had.

You can check out the full 2023 All-NFL team here.