Joe Burrow ranked surprisingly low by one analyst in QB tiers list

Has everyone already forgotten how good Burrow is?

By PatrickJCarey
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Has Joe Burrow been forgotten? It sure seems that way...

One analyst even has Burrow ranked shockingly low after his season-ending wrist injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ben Solak of The Ringer posted his NFL quarterback ranking and placed the Cincinnati QB in the “great” category.

Burrow is joined by Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, CJ Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love in the “great” category.

Ahead of Burrow is the “elite” category with Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert followed by Patrick Mahomes at the top in the “Mahomes” category.

Burrow has led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championship games the past two years, but the chance of three in a row was cut short due to an injury.

It is hard to believe how quickly everyone has forgotten the talent of Joe Burrow, but I have no doubt he will be back in 2024 on an absolute mission to remind everyone what he’s capable of.

