Jordan Battle named to PFWA NFL All-Rookie Team

After a standout rookie season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle just earned a major postseason honor.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers of America released their All-Rookie Teams, which featured Battle as one of their two selections at safety.

Battle was the only Bengals player to make the list.

A third-round NFL Draft pick by way of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Battle appeared in all 17 games this past season. He became a full-time starter for the final seven games while recording 71 total tackles, five pass deflections, four tackles for loss, three QB hits, two sacks, and one interception for the season.

Battle earned an 82.5 Pro Football Focus grade, the highest of any rookie safety and the 10th best of any safety. It was also the best defensive grade of anyone on the Bengals roster who played in at least 20% of the defensive snaps.

Safe to say this kid has a bright future ahead.