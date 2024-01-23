Bengals interview former Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson for OC opening

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator. While Dan Pitcher is likely to get the job, the Bengals still have to conduct a legitimate coaching search.

That’s because teams must conduct at least one interview with an external minority candidate, according to NFL hiring rules.

That rule has now been satisfied for the Bengals, who have interviewed former Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for the team’s OC job, according to NFL reporter Michael Silver.

Dickerson just concluded his third season in Seattle. He first worked as the team’s run game coordinator in 2021, then was promoted to offensive line coach in 2022. He also has previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor would have worked with Dickerson in Los Angeles from 2018-19, so there’s a prior connection between the two.

The 41-year-old Dickerson is now a coaching free agent after Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stepped down, and Seattle has yet to hire Carroll’s replacement.

What makes this interview a little more intriguing is that one could argue the Bengals should be looking for a new offensive line coach after another bad year by that unit under Frank Pollack. Could Dickerson be a candidate to replace him?

Doubtful, but worth noting.