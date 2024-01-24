Bengals News (1/24): Ted Karras and Ken Anderson partner up to help adults with disabilities

Bengals Scouting Parties Blaze Trail To NFL Draft: An Insider's Timeline

"We would have put an initial talent and round grade on him at that point and it was based off where we took him," says director of college scouting Mike Potts a year later. "He was already in the mix."

Quick Hits: National QB Club Honors Ken Anderson; Bengals UK Knights Annual Award Winners

Joe Burrow, in 2019, and Carson Palmer, in 2002, were named the collegiate winners when they also won the Heisman Trophy and were then drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals. In 1988, Boomer Esiason was named the pros' top quarterback the year he was named the NFL MVP while leading the Bengals to the AFC title.

Cincinnati Bengals Interview Andy Dickerson for Offensive Coordinator Job

The Bengals interviewed former Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for their offensive coordinator job according to Mike Silver. Dickerson spent time with the Rams on Sean McVay's staff in 2018-19. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was on that coaching staff in 2018.

Bengals free agency: Top 25 targets for Cincinnati in 2024

Granted, free agency presents some hurdles too, considering Cincinnati’s own such as Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams are currently slated to hit the open market.

Dan Pitcher could replace Brian Callahan, but Bengals have competition for him

He began his NFL coaching career with the Bengals in 2016 and spent three seasons as an offensive assistant. Pitcher earned a promotion to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and became quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Bengals: Four free agency targets from conference championship teams - A to Z Sports

In order to get back to this stage, the Bengals must regain their competency in the free agency waters. Whiffs on Irv Smith Jr. and Nick Scott while not prioritizing other needy positions enough had its impact in how the lackluster 2023 campaign unfolded. Luckily, both championship matchups have pending free agents to study and observe.

Patriots offensive coordinator search: Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher interviewing Tuesday

Pitcher, 37, spent the last eight seasons in Cincinnati, where he’s coached quarterbacks since 2018. Since 2020, Pitcher has overseen Joe Burrow’s development from No. 1 overall pick to Pro Bowler and AFC champion. Pitcher is the fourth known candidate for the Patriots’ newly vacated offensive coordinator job after Rams assistants Nick Caley and Zac Robinson and new Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Honored, Snubbed All at Once by PFWA

Hendrickson was voted to the All-NFL Team for the first time in his career, joining the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett as the top defensive ends, as voted on by members of the PFWA. Hendrickson recorded a career-high 17.5 sacks in 2023, which ranked second in the league to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt, who made the All-NFL Team as an outside linebacker.

Ted Karras and Ken Anderson team up to help adults with disabilities

Karras has partnered with the Ken Anderson Alliance to create a residential community for adults with disabilities. The project aims to build affordable housing where there will be employment opportunities, social activities and more to help ensure a good quality of life.