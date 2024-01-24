What is your Super Bowl matchup prediction?

We’ve reached the final four of the 2023 NFL season, as this year’s Super Bowl champion will come down to the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, or the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The AFC Championship will see two-time champion Patrick Mahomes look to make his fourth Super Bowl in six years as an NFL starter, while Lamar Jackson is looking to win his first with Baltimore.

The NFC Championship will feature the 49ers looking to advance to their eighth Super Bowl, while the Lions will be looking to make their first after entering the season with just seven playoff wins all time.

So, who will the big game feature? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!

