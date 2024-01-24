Bengals projected to land 2 compensatory picks

The Cincinnati Bengals lost three veteran leaders in free agency a year ago. As a result, they are being rewarded with two extra NFL Draft picks.

According to Over the Cap’s Nick Korte, the Bengals will get a fifth-round pick for losing Vonn Bell to the Carolina Panthers and a seventh-round pick for losing Samaje Perine to the Denver Broncos.

Nick projects two comp. picks for the Bengals (a 5th for losing Vonn Bell & a 7th for Perine).



Bengals would have a total of 9 picks in the 2024 Draft. https://t.co/km5UzvutVx — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) January 23, 2024

That brings Cincinnati’s overall count of Draft picks to nine rookie, who, appropriately, will be able to hopefully give #9 (Joe Burrow) the added support he needs to finish the job and win the Queen City a championship.

Of course, the Bengals could have had one more pick for losing Jessie Bates to the Atlanta Falcons, a third-rounder, actually. But, according to Over the Cap’s cancellation chart, that was negated by Cincinnati signing Orlando Brown Jr. away from the Kansas City Chiefs.

What direction will the Bengals go in the Draft? Will they beef up their lines or try to further shore up the secondary? We’ll have a clearer picture in the coming months.