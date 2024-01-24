Tennessee Titans officially hire Brian Callahan

It’s official. Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been hired as the Tennessee Titans’ next head coach, the team announced Wednesday.

A 39-year-old native of Champaign, Illinois, Callahan played collegiately at UCLA as a quarterback from 2002-05, followed by a graduate assistant stint at the school from 2006-07.

From there, Callahan became the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, California from 2008-09.

The following year saw Callahan get his first job in the NFL when he became a coaching assistant with the Denver Broncos in 2010, was promoted to offensive quality control coach from 2011-12, then became an offensive assistant from 2013-15.

Callahan was later hired by the Detroit Lions as their quarterbacks coach from 2016-17, then served in that role for the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

The following year would see Callahan join the Bengals as their offensive coordinator under first-year coach Zac Taylor, a role held ever since until becoming the Titans’ next head coach this week, replacing Mike Vrabel.

“This is an exciting time for our franchise, and we’re thrilled to have Brian as our head coach,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk in a press release. “We went through a thorough candidate search and Brian stood out as the best person to lead our football team. I want to thank the other candidates who were part of this process and wish them well moving forward.

“Brian has a track record of success and a range of experience that has prepared him for this opportunity. His football knowledge and his enthusiasm for the game really stand out, and beyond that, we think his ability to lead will make him the ideal fit for our franchise.

“If you look at his history, Brian has been a part of a Super Bowl-winning team (Denver, 2015) and another team that advanced to the Super Bowl (Cincinnati, 2021). He’s worked in a variety of dynamic offenses with top-flight quarterbacks. At each step of his career, he’s shown the flexibility and intelligence to make an impact.

“During his time with the Bengals, he was trusted with a number of responsibilities—offensive design, quarterback development, a contributor to the free agency and draft processes—and showed the ability to be a resource in all of those areas. As we seek sustained success and pursue a championship, Brian has seen firsthand what that looks like, and he is the right person to lead us there.”

Best of luck to Callahan as he now reaches his dream of becoming an NFL head coach!