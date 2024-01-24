Dan Pitcher to be Bengals’ new offensive coordinator, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their replacement for Brian Callahan.

On the same day the Titans officially hired Callahan as their head coach, the Bengals have reportedly tabbed quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher as the team’s next offensive coordinator.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news first. It’s unclear if Pitcher will remain the QBs coach or if someone else will take that spot.

A 37-year-old native of Cortland, New York, Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016. He initially worked with wide receivers before working with quarterbacks in 2018. He was kept on Zac Taylor’s staff that joined the Bengals in 2019, then was promoted to be the team’s quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Pitcher worked as a scout for the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-15 before coming to Cincinnati under then-head coach Marvin Lewis.

Previously, Pitcher was the wide receivers coach for Division III State University of New York at Cortland in 2012, the same school he played at as a college quarterback.

Before that, Pitcher attended Cortland High School, then went on to play collegiately at Colgate University from 2006-08. He later transferred to SUNY Cortland and was there from 2009-11.

And with ends the Bengals’ first search for a coordinator since Zac Taylor was hired in 2019. It lasted a whopping two days, as Pitcher was widely expected to be the Bengals’ pick, even though other teams showed interest and were able to secure interviews with him.

