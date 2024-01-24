Did the Bengals get it right promoting Dan Pitcher?

After the Cincinnati Bengals lost Brian Callahan to the Tennessee Titans, the idea was that the Bengals wanted to keep quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher in Cincinnati.

Around Bengals Twitter, you saw calls for some other names, mainly Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The success Brady saw with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in their historic National Championship season was a big reason, plus the success Brady has had since taking over for the fired Ken Dorsey.

The Bengals also interviewed former Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for the OC job.

In the end, the Bengals got the candidate they wanted all along, despite him receiving interest from the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

Pitcher has been in the organization since 2017, when former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis hired him out of the Indianapolis Colts personnel department, and has been the quarterbacks coach since Burrow’s rookie season in 2020.

Familiarity with the offense and an endorsement from the franchise quarterback were about all Pitcher needed to earn a promotion while staying where he’s comfortable.

The Bengals are likely happy with the hire, but what about you? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments section!