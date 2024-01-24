 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Twitter loves the Bengals’ promotion of Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator

Callahan is out, and Pitcher is in. Here’s how social media reacted.

The Cincinnati Bengals lost Brian Callahan earlier this week, as the team’s former offensive coordinator took his talents to Tennessee, replacing Mike Vrabel as the Titans head coach. For Cincinnati, the obvious question was who would take Callahan’s spot.

Now, we have an answer.

Dan Pitcher, who is from Cortland, New York, and played at Division III SUNY Cortland, will be the team’s new offensive coordinator. He has been with the Bengals since 2016, starting as an offensive assistant and then working his way through the ranks.

This will be his fourth position within the organization, having been promoted from the quarterbacks coach. Pitcher has been instrumental in the success of superstar Joe Burrow, so it is only right that he gets a chance to captain the Burrow-led attack.

Pitcher is absolutely deserving of this promotion and should have the connections and respect to instantly be successful in the role. That said, here’s how Twitter reacted to the news.

If we missed any good reactions, send them to us in the comments section!

