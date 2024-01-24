Twitter loves the Bengals’ promotion of Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals lost Brian Callahan earlier this week, as the team’s former offensive coordinator took his talents to Tennessee, replacing Mike Vrabel as the Titans head coach. For Cincinnati, the obvious question was who would take Callahan’s spot.

Now, we have an answer.

Dan Pitcher, who is from Cortland, New York, and played at Division III SUNY Cortland, will be the team’s new offensive coordinator. He has been with the Bengals since 2016, starting as an offensive assistant and then working his way through the ranks.

This will be his fourth position within the organization, having been promoted from the quarterbacks coach. Pitcher has been instrumental in the success of superstar Joe Burrow, so it is only right that he gets a chance to captain the Burrow-led attack.

Pitcher is absolutely deserving of this promotion and should have the connections and respect to instantly be successful in the role. That said, here’s how Twitter reacted to the news.

Dan Pitcher deserves a lot of credit getting Jake Browning ready for that stretch of games too. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) January 24, 2024

Congrats to the Bengals' new OC Dan Pitcher! pic.twitter.com/ztbasI9MbA — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) January 24, 2024

Can confirm the #Bengals have locked in Dan Pitcher for the open offensive coordinator position.



This was the ideal plan all along and they leave no doubt as other teams circled.



He continues his ascension up the ranks and continuity stays for Joe Burrow and the offense. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 24, 2024

As expected, the Bengals promote Dan Pitcher to OC after he turned down the Bucs last year for this very possibility.



Would expect the natural succession to be Brad Kragthorpe to QB Coach. They moved him to Asst. QB Coach last year, presumably the same plan. — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) January 24, 2024

#Bengals are hiring QB Coach/Game prepper Dan Pitcher as the Offensive Coordinator, per Ian Rapoport.



Easy decision. Knows the offense, the room, Joey B.



Glad to see Danny P stay home. He was a serious candidate for the Raiders gig with Marv being out there. — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) January 24, 2024

Pitcher was one of 7 assistants Zac retained from Marvin's staff.



In addition to his position as assistant QB coach to Alex Van Pelt in 2019, Pitcher served in a de factor analytics role, diving into league-wide data and advising Taylor on game/clock management decisions. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) January 24, 2024

Dan Pitcher was an in-house OC candidate who fit what the Bengals were looking for



-Relationship with Burrow

-Vision/philosophy to build upon the scheme they have in place

-Background in analytics and scouting

-Experienced voice who has led the room.



Zac Taylor’s first… — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 24, 2024

Dan Pitcher receiving the promotion is hands down the best move we could’ve made there. Now to see who will be the new QB coach. — Bengalpool (@Bengalpool) January 24, 2024

CONGRATULATIONS Dan Pitcher!! Excellent Choice for Our Bengals New Offensive Coordinator! This is OUR Year, I can feel it!!! #Bengals pic.twitter.com/vbfcRODp7j — Jennifer Schultz (@Jennife45487237) January 24, 2024

I think our #Bengals hit a home run on a perfect pitch. Congratulations Dan Pitcher! Love this hire — Ava (@AvaCincy) January 24, 2024

Expect an internal promotion for Pitcher's QB coaching position as well with Brad Kragthorpe. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) January 24, 2024

“We have a great working relationship.”



JAN 27, 2023: Joe Burrow was asked about his relationship with #Bengals QBs Coach Dan Pitcher.



JAN 24, 2024: Dan Pitcher promoted to #Bengals Offensive Coordinator.@WCPO @Bengals @NFL pic.twitter.com/samlNTGFNq — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) January 24, 2024

If we missed any good reactions, send them to us in the comments section!