Momentum building to change NFL rule considered currently to be “too harsh”

After the Buffalo Bills ran one of the worst planned and worst executed fake punts deep in their own territory on Sunday afternoon, it seemed the Kansas City Chiefs were sure to win.

However, just a few short plays later, Chiefs wide receiver Montrell Washington fumbled the ball near the end zone, and the ball bounced across the line goal line and then out of bounds.

After a quick review, it was confirmed. The Chiefs went from possibly scoring the go-ahead touchdown to turning the ball over via touchback. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s a huge shift.

In the end, the Bills lost anyway, but things were really exciting there for a few minutes.

Considering the potential cost of that one fumble, the NFL is now considering changing the rule, according to Jeremy Fowler, because many consider it to be “too harsh.”

Good chance the touchback rule for fumbling through the end zone will be changed this offseason. Momentum behind NFL correcting it. Penalty considered by many to be too harsh. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024

It makes sense to not just outright take the ball away from a team just because a fumble went out of bounds, especially considering the opposing team didn’t recover it. In a situation not involving the end zone, a fumble out of bounds just means the team that fumbled it, keeps it where it went out.

I don’t know what will happen if the rule is changed or if it will be changed. If it does happen, though, I’ll forever correlate the change to the Chiefs almost losing because of a fumble. Wouldn’t have seemed too harsh to me.