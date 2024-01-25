Could the Bengals’ next DT be taking the field this weekend?

“I’m just a dreamer who dreams of brighter days.”

- Ozzy Osbourne “Dreamer”

Bengals Twitter has been atwitter about the AFC Championship game.

Who should we root for? Who should we root against? Is it okay to root for one of these teams? Is it ever okay to root for a division rival? What about Taylor Swift?

Let me give you something else to focus on: the trenches.

The Bengals’ defense has not been able to generate much of an interior pass rush over the past few seasons, and this game has two players who could be the answer if Cincinnati is willing to fork out the dough.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike each had 14 sacks this season. EACH.

Jones is, of course, the bigger name, but he will start 2024 on the wrong side of 30, while Madubuike is barely 26.

The number that matters most, however, is $20 million. That is what it could take to land one of these premium players. Of course, it’s not just about the cost, it’s about the opportunity cost. Paying one of these two that kind of money may not be advisable when you have Tee Higgins potentially hitting free agency this year and Ja’Marr Chase doing the same a year later.

But hey, a boy can dream, right?