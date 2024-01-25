The Orange and Black Insider Bengals Podcast: The more Things Change, the More they Stay the Same

Last offseason, this successful version of the Bengals finally experienced free agency attrition for the first time. This offseason, the team finally felt the same pain at the coaching ranks.
Brian Callahan is off to Tennessee for their head coaching job, and the team predictably responded with a promotion for Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator. What changes, if any, should we expect with this change?
We talk about this coaching change and review a list of intriguing free agent targets for the Bengals this week. Join us at the special day and time of Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. ET!
