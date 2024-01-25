Bengals News (1/25): Could Zac Taylor give Dan Pitcher play calling duties?

Sources - Bengals promote QBs coach Dan Pitcher to OC

Cincinnati promoted Dan Pitcher as its new offensive coordinator, multiple team sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The move comes hours after Brian Callahan, who previously held the position, was formally announced as the Tennessee Titans' new head coach.

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Takes The Reins As Titans Head Coach

"I'm very happy for Brian and Allyson," Taylor said of the couple who have also been his neighbors. "Brian has played an enormous role in the foundation that's been laid here and the success we've experienced. This opportunity to be a head coach is well deserved I know he will do a great job."

Cincinnati Bengals Hiring Dan Pitcher as New OC: Will Zac Taylor Continue to Call Plays?

Head coach Zac Taylor has been the offensive play caller in each of his five seasons with the Bengals. Pitcher had interviews with multiple teams before deciding to stay in Cincinnati, but that doesn't mean he's going to call plays on offense.

Bengals net 2 draft picks in final compensatory picks projection

Compensatory picks are awarded by weighing a team’s signings and departures in free agency. In Over The Cap’s cancellation chart, the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. negated a possible third-round comp pick for losing Jessie Bates, while the arrival of Nick Scott canceled out the loss of Hayden Hurst.

Bengals 2024 mock offseason: Choose your own adventure to building the roster - The Athletic

As a refresher: Everyone has their own ideas of how they would fix the roster for the short- and long-term. Among free agency, the draft, cap cuts, extensions and finding bargain pieces, there are hundreds of paths to the opening day product.

Who is Brad Kragthorpe? Bengals assistant QBs coach may follow Pitcher

The Cincinnati Bengals' promotion of Dan Pitcher from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator creates a vacancy at QBs coach that many expect assistant QBs coach Brad Kragthorpe to fill.

Cincinnati Bengals Promoting Dan Pitcher From Quarterbacks Coach to Offensive Coordinator

Not only has Pitcher helped Burrow become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he also guided Jake Browning down the stretch of the 2023, which included a 4-3 record in the final seven games. Browning posted a winning record and kept the offense afloat with Burrow out with a season-ending wrist injury.

Bengals hiring QBs coach Dan Pitcher as new offensive coordinator

It was an obvious choice for the Bengals, but one that wasn't without a bit of concern as Pitcher received offensive coordinator interview requests outside of Cincy from the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agents Chidobe Awuzie, Tee Higgins Named Top Fits For Chargers, Jaguars

"Styles win fights, but they also help round out passing attacks," McGuinness wrote about Higgins. "And that’s exactly what Higgins would do in Jacksonville. Calvin Ridley saw 22 contested targets for the Jaguars in 2023, a facet in which Higgins has proven he can win as an NFL wideout. He caught 57.6% of his contested targets in 2022 and has proven himself to be a borderline No. 1 receiver when healthy."