Joe Burrow’s next QB coach could already be on the coaching staff

Joe Burrow was very comfortable with Dan Pitcher, and now the former QB coach is the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive coordinator.

The superstar quarterback’s next position coach could be someone he is similarly interested in working with: assistant quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe, who has been with the team since the start of 2019 in different capacities (offensive assistant from 2019-2020 and assistant wide receivers coach from 2021-2022).

Before he joined the Bengals, Kragthorpe was an offensive analyst at LSU, where he worked with both Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase during the 2018 season. That dynamic duo would, of course, break out the next year in stunning fashion.

Here’s what head coach Zac Taylor had to say about Kragthorpe: “He has been here for five years, and I continue to put more on his plate really every week. He always answers the bell.”

While a lot of names are changing on Cincinnati’s coaching staff, there is good reason to believe that things should continue to operate smoothly.

