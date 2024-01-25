Bengals assistant Brad Kragthorpe to serve as QBs coach at East-West Shrine Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals assistant quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe will have the opportunity to see and build relationships with some 2024 NFL Draft prospects, as he will serve as quarterbacks coach for the East team at the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 1 in Frisco, Texas.

The East team will be led by Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower.

Kragthorpe’s quarterback room will feature Kentucky’s Devin Leary, Louisville’s Jack Plummer, and Florida State’s Jordan Travis.

Travis will be unable to play as he recovers from a leg injury.

The Bengals will likely have Jake Browning for one more season since he’s an exclusive rights free agent this year. Perhaps one of these QBs could be someone the Bengals bring in to develop on the practice squad.

With quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher promoted to offensive coordinator, Kragthorpe will likely be promoted to quarterbacks coach for the Bengals in the near future.