Chad Johnson lists his top-5 Bengals receivers in franchise history

A Cincinnati Bengals fan ranked their top five wide receivers in the franchise history on Twitter, and tagged Chad Johnson, asking if he agreed. The original list was as follows:

Chad Johnson AJ Green Ja’Marr Chase Carl Pickens Cris Collinsworth

The franchise-leading wide receiver, who was just enshrined on the Bengals Ring of Honor this season, responded with his own ranking. He did put himself in the top five but at the very bottom.

1. Chase

2. AJ Green

3. Isaac Curtis

4. Carl Pickens

5. Chad Johnson/Ocho Cinco https://t.co/t23oFmx2vf — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 25, 2024

First, let me say this: The Bengals have an incredible history of drafting, coaching, and retaining top-tier wide receiver talent. They don’t do everything perfectly, but that’s one thing they’re great at.

Chase is obviously special and is in the conversation every year for being the best wide receiver in the NFL. Green could control his body near the sideline like no one I’ve ever seen, and there was a time when he was considered a top-two or three wideout in the NFL. He also spent the vast majority of his career making Andy Dalton look good.

Curtis, also on the Ring of Honor, is a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and three-time Second-Team All-Pro. Pickens was the only thing exciting about Bengals football for the better part of the 90s. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro (all while in Cincinnati).

And then there’s Chad.

Chad is a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and a three-time First-Team All-Pro. He leads the Bengals in every major receiving category. Had he won a Super Bowl, he probably would have had a real chance at getting into the Hall of Fame.

But mostly, he’s possibly the most beloved Bengals alumni that has ever been. He’s from Miami! Where would you spend most of your time if you had the money to do the things he can do in Miami? Yet, he’s always here, and I’d like to think that’s because he thinks of Cincinnati as home.

I don’t think he gives himself enough credit. I absolutely believe Ja’Marr Chase will finish his career in Cincinnati having smashed every record there is to break. Until that happens, Chad’s No. 1.