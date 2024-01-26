Bengals News (1/26): Brian Callahan gets emotional thanking Zac Taylor and Cincinnati

Former Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan Gets Emotional Thanking Bengals Organization, Zac Taylor: 'Can See How Much These People Mean to me'

"I would like to thank the Cincinnati Bengals organization," Callahan said as he got emotional at the podium. "Mike Brown, probably one of the greatest men that I've ever met. I'll get it together in a second don't worry. Katie and Troy Blackburn, their daughters, Elizabeth and Caroline, and Duke Tobin and his staff. They gave me an incredible opportunity to grow and they were patient and they invested in me and I'll forever be grateful for that.

Dan Pitcher Named Bengals Offensive Coordinator: “This is what I was hoping for all along.”

"This is where I learned how to be a coach and doing it under some really good people. It's not often you get the chance to take all those steps in your career in one place. And to be working for really good people who want to see you succeed, and in turn you try to provide value for them in a role like this. I think it's pretty special. This is what I was hoping for all along."

Quick Hits: Burrow, Bengals Welcome Old Friend Dan Pitcher in New Job

"There are a lot of trees out there and a lot of people who have impacted all of us. I worked with people, people have worked here," Taylor said. "Pitch couldn't even get to the point where he was naming names of people who impacted him. So many parts of your coaching package have made you who you are. It's really hard to say this person influenced me more than that. A lot of people impacted all of us."

Zac Taylor Keeps Bengals Connected Even As His Coaching Staff Undergoes First Major Change

"Forever etched in my memory for years to come," Pitcher is saying Thursday near the runway to the Bengals locker room. "When you do find yourself in those moments when it works out exactly like you scripted it to work, that was pretty fun."

Bengals grab another LSU WR in latest 2024 NFL mock draft

The potential loss of Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in free agency could force the Bengals to take an offensive weapon early in the draft. Thomas is an athletic playmaker with the size and ball skills to thrive as a WR2 opposite Ja’Marr Chase.

Cincinnati Bengals Select Alabama Offensive Tackle JC Latham in Mel Kiper's Opening 2024 NFL Mock Draft

"We could see a run on offensive linemen starting around here -- this is a really talented tackle class," Kiper wrote. "I have seven tackles ranked among my top 25 overall prospects. Latham started 27 games at right tackle for the Crimson Tide over the past two seasons. He can maul defenders in the run game, but he's also light on his feet as a pass protector. With Jonah Williams headed to free agency, Latham could slot in on the right side and be an instant starter. I could also see the Bengals look toward the defensive tackle class, with Jer'Zhan Newton (Illinois) and T'Vondre Sweat (Texas) still available."

Opinion: Play-calling is no drawback, Bengals OC role is one of the best in NFL

Every football coach has different personal goals and plans for their individual futures. For the sake of this article, let’s assume most assistant coaches have a desire to, someday, become a head coach in the National Football League.

Bengals' Joe Burrow, Dan Pitcher confident with continuity

"Dan's role has really evolved," Taylor said. "Yeah, he's been the quarterback coach, but that role has really evolved and given him more. He's been a bigger voice as the years have gone by, and so it was a natural progression to make him the coordinator once Brian left."