Bengals DBs coach Charles Burks to coach Reese’s Senior Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially entered the offseason, and the NFL Draft is just around the corner.

As the draft approaches, the Reese’s Bowl is set to kick off, and a Bengals coach is on the staff.

Bengals defensive backs coach Charles Burks and Vikings defensive backs coach Michael Hutchings will be in charge of the American Team’s DBs.

Burks just wrapped up his fifth season in the NFL and second season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burks has helped boost the secondary with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo by working with guys like Mike Hilton, Chidobe Awuzie, Cam Taylor-Britt, and others.

During the Reese’s Bowl, Burks will work with guys like Cole Bishop (Utah), Jaden Hicks (Washington State), Kitan Oladapo (Oregon State), Josh Proctor (Ohio State), Sione Vaki (Utah), and Evan Williams (Oregon).

The Senior Bowl is just around the corner, as the game will kick off on February 3rd.